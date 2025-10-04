Kim Young Kwang Confesses His Secret Inner Thoughts To A Drunk Lee Young Ae In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

The mysterious Kim Young Kwang will unexpectedly open up to Lee Young Ae on the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, the relationship between Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung will reach a turning point as they are pursued relentlessly by both the police and Phantom.

Newly released stills from the episode show the unlikely partners together after their second deal. Eun Soo, who was rescued from a dangerous situation by Lee Kyung, uses her experience working in a bank to come up with ideas for securing clients and sales.

As Eun Soo gets closer to reaching her earnings target, she and Lee Kyung eventually grow close enough to share a drink. After escorting a drunk Eun Soo back to her house, Lee Kyung winds up confessing his secret inner thoughts and feelings, which he has long kept hidden. As their emotional walls come down, a new warmth develops in their once cold partnership.

Additionally, in this upcoming episode, Lee Kyung will fan the flames of Eun Soo’s greed while suggesting that they continue their partnership, and Eun Soo will express her anger towards those who look down on her.

The next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” will air on October 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

