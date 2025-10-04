Jung Il Woo Makes Yoon Hyun Min Jealous With His Gift For Jung In Sun On 'Our Golden Days'

The love triangle on “Our Golden Days” is heating up!

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) had a frightening encounter with a robber when she was alone at the cafe late at night. Just as the robber was approaching the terrified Eun Oh, Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) appeared and came to her rescue.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Ji Hyuk thoughtfully gives Eun Oh a self-defense product at the cafe, since she gets off work late every day. Although Eun Oh is visibly caught off guard by the unexpected gift, Ji Hyuk remains undeterred as he goes out of his way to take care of her.

Meanwhile, Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min)’s expression hardens as he watches them from afar, unable to hide his jealousy.

Later, Ji Hyuk looks taken aback during a conversation with Sung Jae, who is growing increasingly aggressive in his pursuit of Eun Oh. With the tension between the two friends soaring to new heights over Eun Oh, it remains to be seen what Sung Jae could have said to make Ji Hyuk so startled.

To find out how this tense love triangle plays out, catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on October 4 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)