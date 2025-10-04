Lee Sun Bin Is Stranded In The Mountains During A Storm In 'To The Moon'

MBC’s “To the Moon” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Sun Bin in crisis!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “To the Moon,” things finally seemed to be going Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin)’s way. Not only did Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) suddenly confess his feelings for her, but her cryptocurrency investment took a sharp turn upwards, making her heart race and spirits soar.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) go on a trip to celebrate the spike in their “coin train.” However, things take an expected turn for the worse when Da Hae winds up stranded in the mountains on her own.

Caught in the pouring rain, the soaked Da Hae is alarmingly covered in wounds and dirt, and she also appears to be trembling with cold.

The “To the Moon” production team commented, “In Episode 6, the trio’s trip to celebrate the rise in their coin [investment] takes an unexpected turn. Left alone in the mountains, Da Hae finds herself in a crisis, while both Eun Sang and Ji Song wind up panicked. Please stay tuned to find out what plot twists will come about as a result of this scene.”

To find out why Da Hae winds up alone in the mountains, catch the next episode of “To the Moon” on October 4 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)