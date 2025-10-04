'A Hundred Memories' Teases Big Changes In Kim Da Mi And Heo Nam Jun's Relationship

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled a new glimpse of Kim Da Mi and Heo Nam Jun’s changed relationship!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

The previous episode of “A Hundred Memories,” which jumped forward seven years to 1989, ended with a scene that seemed to suggest Go Young Rye and Han Jae Pil had become a couple. When Jae Pil came to visit Young Rye at the hair salon where she worked, her co-worker referred to Jae Pil as “your boyfriend,” and the episode ended with the two smiling radiantly at one another.

However, the preview for Episode 7 hinted that Young Rye and Jae Pil are actually still stuck in the friend zone. Towards the end of the preview, Jae Pil asked Young Rye to be his date for Medical Student Night, adding cryptically, “I’m asking because it’s you.”

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode offer a sneak peek of the evolving dynamic between Young Rye and Jae Pil, which has changed quite a bit from seven years ago. Whether gently holding Young Rye’s head in his hands or warmly tying her hood for her, Jae Pil is openly attentive and affectionate towards her. Meanwhile, Young Rye’s wavering gaze and shy expression suggest that she hasn’t been able to forget her first love.

“A Hundred Memories” writer Yang Hee Seung remarked, “In Act 2 of the drama, which begins with Episode 7, all of the characters will change and grow through their own stories. It’ll be fun to compare them to Act 1 as you watch.”

She went on to tease, “Among all these changes, the biggest change will be the relationship between Young Rye and Jae Pil.”

To find out where Young Rye and Jae Pil’s relationship is headed, catch the next episode of “A Hundred Memories” on October 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

