5 Slice-Of-Life K-Dramas That Will Pull At Your Heartstrings

Slice-of-life K-dramas have a special way of making the ordinary feel meaningful. Instead of relying on shocking twists or dramatic plots, they focus on everyday experiences; the little moments of joy, struggle, and reflection that everyone can relate to. From family bonds to the ups and downs of love or even the search for comfort in daily routines, these stories invite viewers to see themselves in the characters. They are tender, nostalgic, and often emotional, leaving behind feelings that stay long after the credits roll. Here are five K-dramas that beautifully capture these quiet but powerful moments and truly touch the heart.

“When Life Gives You Tangerines”

This K-drama is a heartfelt slice-of-life story that spans several decades from the 1950s to the early 2000s, set against the beautiful scenery of Jeju Island. Its title comes from the Jeju phrase which means, “You’ve worked hard,” and also carries a playful feeling, like saying, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” The story is told through the voice of Geum Myeong, the daughter of the main couple. As an adult, she looks back on her parents’ lives, sharing their journey with warmth and reflection. The series moves back and forth in time, showing both their younger days and their later years.



The drama focuses on Oh Ae Sun and Yang Gwan Sik. Ae Sun, played by IU in her youth and Moon So Ri as an older woman, is strong-willed and full of dreams. She wants to become a poet, even though she grew up in poverty and had little education. Gwan Sik, played by Park Bo Gum when young and Park Hae Joon later, is her opposite. Calm, steady, and loyal, he has loved Ae Sun since childhood and quietly supports her through everything. Together, they face many hardships, but their love and determination keep them going. The drama also shows the sacrifices they make for each other and for their children. It reflects how personal dreams are often set aside for family and survival and how those choices shape the next generation. Through Geum Myeong’s perspective, we see how her parents’ struggles and love influenced her own life.



The drama is about more than romance. It shows endurance, family bonds, and the quiet strength that ordinary people carry. With its long timeline and the stunning Jeju landscapes, it feels like looking through a family album full of love, memories, and challenges.





Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min) is a kind and thoughtful aspiring screenwriter in her 30s. After her younger brother gets married, she is forced to leave her family home and struggles to find her own place in the world. Ji Ho faces the pressures of society while trying to pursue her dreams, representing many women who quietly navigate financial challenges and shifting responsibilities. Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki) is a careful and organised IT professional in his mid-30s. Reserved, socially awkward, and emotionally distant, Se Hee structures his life around work, his cat, and his mortgage. He approaches everything, including relationships, with the same efficiency and practicality. By chance, Ji Ho and Se Hee agree to enter a “contract marriage.” The arrangement is practical: Ji Ho needs a place to live, and Se Hee needs a tenant who fits neatly into his lifestyle. They present themselves as husband and wife to satisfy family expectations while maintaining clear boundaries. What begins as a practical agreement slowly grows into a deeper connection as they learn to understand each other and open up emotionally. Their shared living arrangement becomes a space for self-discovery, healing, and an unexpected kind of love.



The drama explores different ideas of love and happiness. It does not give a single definition of fulfillment. Instead, it shows that everyone’s path is different. Whether it is a practical marriage, a relationship tested over time, or the choice to remain independent, the show reflects the complicated realities of adult life. Gentle, often funny, and deeply thoughtful, it delivers a simple message: love and meaning come not from perfect circumstances but from growth, acceptance, and connection.

Watch “Because This Is My First Life”:

Watch Now





“My Liberation Notes” The drama follows the Yeom siblings, Ki Jeong (Lee El), Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), and Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), who live with their parents in the fictional village of Sanpo, far from Seoul. Their long, tiring commute to the city mirrors the distance they feel from happiness and fulfillment. The siblings rarely show affection openly and often argue, but there is an underlying bond between them, a quiet understanding shaped by their shared dissatisfaction with life. Mi Jeong is the youngest. She’s a quiet, introverted woman who is weighed down by personal burdens. She works at a credit card company and struggles with a debt left by her ex-boyfriend. More than anything, she longs for liberation from her monotonous life, loneliness, and the feeling of being invisible. Her wish for a relationship where she is unconditionally admired, not just loved, drives her journey in the series. Chang Hee, the middle sibling, is talkative and restless. He feels overlooked and underestimated, dreaming of a better life in the city. Yet, despite his ambitions, he remains stuck in a job and a life he does not enjoy. His story reflects the struggles of many who feel trapped between dreams and reality. Ki Jeong, the eldest, is sharp-tongued, cynical, and quick to anger. She focuses on her work but also feels the pressure of time as she seeks love before she grows older. Her pursuit of romance brings both hope and frustration, and her vulnerability beneath her strong exterior makes her journey relatable and poignant.



Their lives change when a mysterious man named Mr. Gu (Son Suk Ku) arrives in the village and starts working at the family’s sink factory. Quiet, standoffish, and perpetually drunk, he carries a dark past. Mi Jeong makes an unusual proposal that he should admire her unconditionally, and this begins a unique relationship that slowly affects not only their lives but also those around them.



The series is a quiet and thoughtful drama that has touched many viewers with its honesty and emotional depth. It takes its time, focusing on life’s small, often overlooked moments. The approach of the show is very beautiful. The cinematography captures the stillness of village life, the changing seasons, and long, lonely commutes. The dialogue is natural and unforced, showing the quiet truths of everyday life. The slow pace allows viewers to connect deeply with the characters’ emotions and reflect on their own lives. Through the Yeom siblings and Mr. Gu, the series shows that liberation does not always come through grand gestures but often begins in the simplest acts of courage and honesty.





Released in 2018, the drama follows Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Kyun), a middle-aged structural engineer, and Lee Ji An (IU), a young woman in her twenties. On the surface, Dong Hoon appears to have a stable life. He has a decent managerial job, a family, and the respect of his colleagues. However, behind this calm exterior, he quietly struggles. He supports his two unemployed brothers, copes with a distant and strained marriage, and faces pressure from his boss, who is also involved with his wife. Dong Hoon represents endurance and quiet strength, carrying the weight of his family’s problems along with his own unhappiness.

Lee Ji An has endured a harsh life. She works as a temporary employee in Dong Hoon’s department while managing heavy debt from a violent loan shark and caring for her deaf grandmother. Her difficult past has made her cautious and reserved, and she rarely shows her feelings. At first, Ji An comes into Dong Hoon’s life through a plan by his rival, Do Joon Young, who asks her to spy on him. This gives her a glimpse into his private world and the people around him. Over time, Ji An begins to see Dong Hoon’s true nature. She realizes he is a kind and caring man who quietly supports others despite his own struggles. This changes her perspective, and she starts to care for him instead of following the original plan. Their connection grows into a quiet, unspoken bond, offering each other comfort and understanding.

What makes “My Mister” stand out is that it does not offer easy solutions or dramatic endings. Instead, it focuses on the small, human ways people can support each other through pain. Dong Hoon and Ji An do not solve each other’s problems, but they witness each other’s struggles and provide moments of comfort. The series is a powerful study of patience, kindness, and resilience. With its subtle storytelling and the remarkable performances of Lee Sun Kyun and IU, “My Mister” leaves a lasting impact as a story about quietly surviving hardships and the unexpected ways people can help each other heal.

Watch “My Mister”:

Watch Now





The story is set in 1988, in the close-knit neighborhood of Ssangmun It follows five childhood friends: Sung Deok Sun (Hyeri), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Sung Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), and Ryu Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi). Their lives have been closely connected since childhood. Through their everyday experiences, the drama paints a warm and heartfelt picture of growing up, family life, and the spirit of community during that time. Like the earlier “Reply” series, there is a mystery about who Deok Sun will eventually marry, revealed through scenes of the friends as adults reflecting on their youth. At the same time, the story also explores the lives of their parents, showing how they have built strong friendships, a supportive community, and deep bonds with each other. Despite differences in social class, the love and care they share with their children and among themselves run deeper than anything else.



“Reply 1988” balances well the lighthearted moments of friendship and first love with the struggles and stories of the parents. The older generation, often quiet and overlooked, carries its own challenges while creating a caring environment for its children. Neighbors gather for impromptu meals, mothers support each other through hardships, and families share both joy and grief. The neighborhood itself feels alive, showing the comfort, laughter, and resilience of a close community. The drama makes viewers laugh and cry, often in the same scene, by highlighting the simple but meaningful connections between friends, neighbors, and parents. It celebrates friendship, family, and the sense of togetherness that makes a neighborhood feel like home.

Watch “Reply 1988”:

Watch Now

mon.y is a devoted connoisseur of Asian dramas and pop culture, with a deep-rooted love for storytelling that spans K-dramas, C-dramas, J-dramas, and everything in between. A longtime entertainment addict turned passionate writer, she brings heartfelt enthusiasm and a sprinkle of sass to every review and deep dive.



Currently watching: “Shin’s Project,” “Confidence Queen,” “Love’s Ambition,” “A Hundred Memories,” and “My Youth.”

Looking forward to: “Would You Marry Me?,” “Romantics Anonymous,” and “Typhoon Family.”