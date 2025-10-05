BLACKPINK's Lisa Earns Her 1st U.S. Gold Certification From RIAA As A Soloist

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has gone gold in the United States for the first time as a soloist!

On October 4, Lisa’s label LLOUD announced that the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) had awarded her 2024 single “ROCKSTAR” an official gold certification for over 500,000 units sold in the United States.

Notably, “ROCKSTAR” is Lisa’s first song ever to be officially certified by the RIAA.

Congratulations to Lisa on her exciting achievement!