'Walking On Thin Ice' Earns Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'A Hundred Memories' Kicks Off 2nd Half On Saturday High

Both KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” and JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” are on the rise!

On October 4, “Walking on Thin Ice” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet for its fifth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the emotional crime thriller rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent last night, marking a jump of over 2 full percentage points from its previous episode last week—and setting a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, “A Hundred Memories” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the coming-of-age romance drama scored an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which airs in the same time slot as “A Hundred Memories,” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent for the night.

MBC’s “To the Moon” wrapped up the first half of its run on a slight rise in viewership, scoring an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.

