Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Pretend To Be A Loving Married Couple In 'Would You Marry Me'

Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min will move in together under false pretenses in SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

After breaking off her engagement with her cheating fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June), Yoo Mary wins first place in a newlywed home lottery. Desperate not to miss out on her chance to win the home of her dreams, Yoo Mary asks a different Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), who happens to have the same name as her ex-fiancé, to pretend to be her husband.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Yoo Mary and her fake husband Kim Woo Joo move in to the very home that caused this entire ruse. In order to convince their neighbors of their couple status and keep them from finding out their secret, Woo Joo and Mary do their best to pretend to be smitten newlyweds.

As Woo Joo turns up the public displays of affection and thoughtfully carries all of their heavy belongings, he makes a picture-perfect example of a loving husband. However, despite his convincing act, his facial expression remains hilariously stoic even as he tenderly tucks Mary’s hair behind her ear.

Meanwhile, Mary is initially caught off guard by Woo Joo’s unexpectedly sweet gesture, and she instinctively leans away from his touch. But as soon as she figures out what’s going on, she quickly throws her arms around Woo Joo’s waist and hugs him, desperately attempting to cover for her slip-up.

To find out if Woo Joo and Mary will be able to pull off their act, tune in to the premiere of “Would You Marry Me” on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)