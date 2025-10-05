'Inkigayo' To Not Air Today

SBS’s “Inkigayo” will not be airing this week.

The October 5 episode of the weekly music show has been canceled due to the Chuseok holiday, and the show will resume airing as usual on October 12.

“SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ will not air on October 5 due to the Chuseok holiday, and the next episode will air on October 12,” stated the show’s production team. “We ask for viewers’ generous understanding.”

“Inkigayo” normally airs on Sundays at 3:15 p.m. KST.

