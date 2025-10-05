Lee Young Ae Nurses A Bloody Kim Young Kwang After Life-Threatening Attack In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang will face new dangers on the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice.”

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kang Eun Soo and Lee Kyung unexpectedly become embroiled in a murder case after an attack by an intruder. When an assailant breaks into Eun Soo’s home, a fierce struggle ensues that ultimately leads to one death.

Newly released stills from the episode show Eun Soo nursing a bloody and badly wounded Lee Kyung, who has collapsed on the sofa after suffering a serious injury. Afraid of his identity being revealed, Lee Kyung is unable to go to the hospital, so Eun Soo must take care of him and treat his wounds at home.

However, Eun Soo and Lee Kyung’s problems don’t end there. On top of the missing bag of drugs, they are now involved in a murder case as well. With detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo)’s investigation closing in on them, the two partners find themselves backed into a corner.

Despite his pain, Lee Kyung remains composed and collected as he calms Eun Soo down and reassures her, “Let’s stick to the plan. We haven’t done anything wrong.”

To find out whether Eun Soo and Lee Kyung will be able to find a way out of this crisis, catch the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on October 5 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

