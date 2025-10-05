Jung Il Woo And Yoon Hyun Min Get Into A Fistfight On 'Our Golden Days'

The tension between Jung Il Woo and Yoon Hyun Min will reach its breaking point on the next episode of “Our Golden Days”!

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Spoilers

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) began to feel jealous as he watched Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) and Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) grow closer and closer. Eventually, the sight of Ji Eun Oh smiling brightly at him made him realize that he had feelings for her—and once he came to this realization, he was more bothered than ever by Sung Jae’s advances towards her.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, tension builds between the two men as Sung Jae tearfully confronts Ji Hyuk, who gazes coldly back at him.

That tension explodes in the next photo, which captures Sung Jae and Ji Hyuk brawling on the ground in a physical fight. As Ji Hyuk raises a clenched fist, his expression is full of barely suppressed anger.

However, once the fight is over, the two friends sit side by side and stare off into the distance together. Covered in dirt from their brawl, Ji Hyuk and Sung Jae finally open up about the feelings they’ve kept hidden inside up until now.

To find out if Eun Oh was the reason the two friends wound up fighting, tune in to the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on October 5 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)