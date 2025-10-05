Shin Ye Eun Goes From Hotel Cleaner To Chaebol Heiress In 'A Hundred Memories'

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled a new glimpse of Shin Ye Eun’s mysterious seven-year journey!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

At the end of the previous episode of “A Hundred Memories,” the chairwoman of Daeyang Group (Seo Jae Hee) and her only daughter arrived at the beauty salon where Go Young Rye worked. To Young Rye’s shock, the chairwoman’s daughter turned out to be none other than Seo Jong Hee, whom she hadn’t seen in seven years.

Seven years ago, while trying to save Young Rye from their violent boss, Jong Hee wound up stabbing him in the shoulder with a fountain pen. Young Rye urged Jong Hee to run away and let her handle the situation, and so Jong Hee disappeared into the snowy night. Seven years after she vanished into thin air, Jong Hee made a dramatic return with an astonishing new identity.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode offer a glimpse of how Jong Hee spent the past seven years. After running away in fear, Jong Hee began working as a cleaner at a hotel—and the blank expression on her face as she pushes a housekeeping cart suggests that her road to the present has not been an easy one.

It still remains a mystery how Jong Hee went from her difficult life, in which she struggled each day just to survive, to suddenly becoming the daughter of the chairwoman of a conglomerate.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “Just from the released stills and preview video alone, there has been a flood of many different interpretations [by viewers]. Please stay tuned to find out what stories Jong Hee, who has returned after seven years, will tell about her past—and where her chance reunion with Young Rye will lead this coming-of-age story.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on October 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

