Watch: '2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Releases Self-Cam Footage Filmed By Idols Ahead Of Tonight's Premiere

MBC’s “2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special” (ISAC) has released behind-the-scenes footage personally filmed by its idol participants!

In the newly released video, many of the groups competing in the three-day Chuseok special, which kicks off tonight, take turns sharing their thoughts and asking viewers to tune in.

The idol groups who appear in the video are (in order of appearance) AHOF, Baby DONT Cry, CRAVITY, EVNNE, FIFTY FIFTY, Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, izna, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, MEOVV, NCT WISH, NEXZ, P1Harmony, RIIZE, SAY MY NAME, STAYC, tripleS, ZEROBASEONE, and &TEAM.

The “2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special” will air in three parts. Part 1 will air on October 6 at 5:45 p.m. KST, Part 2 will air on October 7 at 5:10 p.m. KST, and Part 3 will air on October 8 at 5:50 p.m. KST.

