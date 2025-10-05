Watch: '2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Releases Self-Cam Footage Filmed By Idols Ahead Of Tonight's Premiere

Watch: "2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships" Releases Self-Cam Footage Filmed By Idols Ahead Of Tonight's Premiere

TV/Film
Oct 05, 2025
by E Cha

MBC’s “2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special” (ISAC) has released behind-the-scenes footage personally filmed by its idol participants!

In the newly released video, many of the groups competing in the three-day Chuseok special, which kicks off tonight, take turns sharing their thoughts and asking viewers to tune in.

The idol groups who appear in the video are (in order of appearance) AHOF, Baby DONT Cry, CRAVITY, EVNNE, FIFTY FIFTY, Hearts2Hearts, ILLIT, izna, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, MEOVV, NCT WISH, NEXZ, P1Harmony, RIIZE, SAY MY NAME, STAYC, tripleS, ZEROBASEONE, and &TEAM.

The “2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships – Chuseok Special” will air in three parts. Part 1 will air on October 6 at 5:45 p.m. KST, Part 2 will air on October 7 at 5:10 p.m. KST, and Part 3 will air on October 8 at 5:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out the new self-cam preview below!

2025 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special
AHOF
andTEAM
Baby DONT Cry
CRAVITY
EVNNE
FIFTY FIFTY
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
izna
KickFlip
KISS OF LIFE
MEOVV
NEXZ
P1Harmony
RIIZE
SAY MY NAME
tripleS
ZEROBASEONE

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read