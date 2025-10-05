P1Harmony Enters Top 10 Of Billboard 200 For 1st Time With English Album 'EX'

P1Harmony has broken into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with their first English-language album “EX”!

On October 5 local time, Billboard announced that P1Harmony’s new album “EX” had achieved the group’s highest ranking yet on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week of October 11, “EX” debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

“EX” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “EX” earned a total of 40,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on October 2. The album’s total score consisted of just under 39,000 traditional album sales—marking P1Harmony’s biggest week yet in the United States—and 1,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 2.06 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

“EX” is P1Harmony’s first top 10 album and their fifth chart entry overall on the Billboard 200, following “HARMONY : ALL IN” (which peaked at No. 51), “Killin’ It” (No. 39), “SAD SONG” (No. 16), and “DUH!” (No. 23).

Congratulations to P1Harmony on their exciting achievement!

