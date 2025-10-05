Watch: Rookie Girl Group Member Covers I.O.I, 4Minute, And BoA On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” masked singer “Tomato Pasta” charmed the crowd with her voice!

During the October 5 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, four contestants advanced to the next round in their quest for the throne.

In the first match-up of Round 2, “Tomato Pasta” sang a soulful rendition of I.O.I’s “Downpour.”

Spoilers

After watching her performance, several of the celebrity panelists agreed that Tomato Pasta seemed like the main vocalist of an idol group.

In order to provide a clue to her identity, Tomato Pasta then performed a special dance cover medley in which she took on the choreographies to 4Minute’s “What’s Your Name?” and BoA’s “My Name.”

When Kim Sung Joo teased that her choice of songs had been a huge hint, Son Dong Pyo excitedly guessed that Tomato Pasta might be a member of the rookie girl group SAY MY NAME.

Tomato Pasta ultimately lost the round to her opponent and took off her mask to reveal her identity—and sure enough, she turned out to be none other than SAY MY NAME’s Dohee.

As SAY MY NAME was produced by JYJ’s Kim Jae Joong, host Kim Sung Joo asked if the veteran idol had offered the girl group any special advice. In response, Dohee shared three specific pieces of advice she’d received from Kim Jae Joong: to always be humble, to remember that live singing skills are extremely important, and to walk instead of running for exercise.

When Kim Sung Joo asked about the unexpected third piece of advice, Dohee made everyone laugh by revealing that the reason was because according to Kim Jae Joong, running makes your skin sag and gives you wrinkles.

Watch the full episode of “The King of Mask Singer” with English subtitles on Viki below!

