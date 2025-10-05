Update: BLACKPINK's Jisoo And Zayn Malik Announce Release Date For New Single

Updated October 8 KST:

It’s finally official: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik have teamed up for a duet single!

Both Jisoo and Zayn Malik have now announced that they will be releasing their new digital single “EYES CLOSED” on October 10 at midnight local time.

Check out Jisoo and Zayn’s new teaser for the song below!

Updated October 7 KST:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has dropped a new teaser image for her upcoming duet single!

The latest image finally reveals the identity of her duet partner—showing his back and distinctive tattoos, confirming that the mystery man is none other than Zayn Malik.

Original Article:

Get ready for a new collaboration from BLACKPINK’s Jisoo!

On October 6 KST, Jisoo officially announced her plans to release a new duet single.

Without revealing the identity of her duet partner, the BLACKPINK member shared a teaser image featuring the silhouette of a mystery man in the background with the caption “A duet is near.”

According to an unconfirmed report by The Korea Herald, industry sources say that Jisoo’s duet partner is Zayn Malik, who skyrocketed to fame as a member of One Direction before eventually going solo. Zayn previously attended BLACKPINK’s concert in New York this past July and later thanked the group for the invite on Instagram.

Are you excited to potentially see Jisoo and Zayn join forces for a new song? Stay tuned for updates!

