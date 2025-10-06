Watch: 'The Ugly' Stars Celebrate The Film Surpassing 1 Million Moviegoers

“The Ugly” is off to a strong start at the Korean box office!

On October 5, the Korean Film Council officially announced that “The Ugly” had surpassed 1 million moviegoers.

In order to celebrate “The Ugly” reaching the milestone, stars Park Jung Min, Shin Hyun Been, Kwon Hae Hyo, Han Ji Hyeon, and Im Seong Jae joined director Yeon Sang Ho to film a chaotic video thanking audiences for showing their movie so much love.

“The Ugly” tells the story of Im Dong Hwan, the son of a blind but extraordinarily gifted artisan, as he investigates the mysterious death of his mother, whose body was secretly buried for 40 years.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Source (1)