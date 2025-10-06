'A Hundred Memories' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Walking On Thin Ice' Heads Into 2nd Half On Sunday High

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” continues to gain viewers!

On October 5, the coming-of-age romance drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “A Hundred Memories” scored an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings yet for a Sunday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Saturdays). The sixth episode of the emotional crime thriller earned an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which airs in the same time slot as “A Hundred Memories,” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 0.7 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 12.2 percent.

