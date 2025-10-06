Jeon Yeo Been Attracts Attention Everywhere She Goes In Her New Village On 'Ms. Incognito'

Jeon Yeo Been’s efforts to keep a low profile in her new village will prove useless on “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a new crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

On the first two episodes of “Ms. Incognito,” Kim Yeong Ran took on a new identity in order to hide from Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) and Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min), who are determined to do whatever it takes to secure their late stepfather’s fortune—even if it means getting rid of their widowed stepmother. After transforming into Bu Se Mi, Kim Yeong Ran moved to the village of Muchang with the help of Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo).

However, as soon as Kim Yeong Ran arrived in Muchang, she encountered her first major hurdle: Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young), a strawberry farmer who frequently visited Chairman Ga’s mansion in order to deliver strawberries.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Kim Yeong Ran attracts attention everywhere she goes in Muchang. As Muchang is a tiny village where everyone knows what everyone else is doing, the arrival of a complete stranger is a big deal, and the villagers are unable to hide their curiosity as they keep an eye on her at all times.

In particular, Jeon Dong Min is suspicious of Kim Yeong Ran and bombards her with questions, making her flustered. However, despite bearing the weight of the villagers’ eyes and attention, Kim Yeong Ran does her utmost to maintain her composure and keep an appropriate distance from her new neighbors. Will she be able to successfully deceive Jeon Dong Min and the other villagers?

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

