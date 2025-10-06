Han Suk Kyu Turns Ruthless As He Punishes Scam Duo In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu is set to unleash an even bolder and darker side of his character in “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Spoilers

Previously, while mediating a deposit dispute involving a childhood friend from an orphanage, Mr. Shin discovered that the case was tied to scammer Oh Mi Sook (Jung Ae Yeon) and her partner Lee Min Chul (Yang Jong Wook). Mi Sook had transferred her building under her son Baek Seung Moo’s (Lee Jong Hyun) name, embezzled tenants’ deposits, and even operated ten fraudulent rental properties.

The situation worsened when Mi Sook betrayed her own son: after promising to return a deposit owed to his friend Go Jae Kyung (Ryu Hae Jun), she instead transferred all the fake rental properties into his name.

With Mi Sook and Min Chul’s despicable acts crossing every moral line, Mr. Shin’s unorthodox yet satisfying brand of justice is needed more than ever.

The newly released stills tease a chilling transformation in Mr. Shin. Oh Mi Sook and Lee Min Chul appear bound with ropes, unable to resist, their casual outing clothes starkly contrasting the dire situation. Standing before them, Mr. Shin exudes a calm yet menacing aura as he checks an IV line connected to the two scammers—hinting at an unpredictable, possibly shocking form of retribution.

To find out how Mr. Shin will punish this shameless scam duo, tune in to the next episode of “Shin’s Project” on October 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Doubt” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)