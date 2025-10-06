Rowoon Makes His Japanese Film Debut As A Charismatic FBI Agent In “The Last Man: First Love”

Rowoon is making his big-screen debut in Japan!

Rowoon will be starring in the upcoming Japanese film “The Last Man: First Love,” a cinematic adaptation of the hit 2023 Japanese drama “The Last Man: The Blind Profiler.”

The story follows Hiromi Minami (Masaharu Fukuyama), a blind FBI investigator, and Shintaro Godo (Yo Oizumi), a proud detective, as they team up to tackle complex and high-stakes cases.

In the movie, Rowoon takes on the role of Clyde Yoon, an FBI investigator. Producer Higashinaka shared the reason behind his casting, saying, “Yoon is a strong-willed character who stands toe-to-toe with Minami. Rowoon is an actor who captivates people not only with his acting skills but also with his overwhelming charm and charisma. I believed he was the only one who could bring this character to life.”

Stepping into the Japanese film industry for the first time, Rowoon shared, “Participating in a Japanese production was a new challenge for me, but I’ve always wanted to act in another language and culture, so I was very excited. My character, Yoon, is full of confidence and ambition for success. I hope viewers will pay attention to how he changes throughout the story.”

“The Last Man: First Love” will premiere in Japan on December 24.

