Jeon Yeo Been Lies Low As Jang Yoon Joo Mobilizes Her Power To Hunt Her Down In “Ms. Incognito”

The fierce inheritance war will continue in tonight’s episode of “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a new crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

In the previous episodes, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) found herself on the brink of losing the inheritance she believed was rightfully hers after Chairman Ga Sung Ho (Moon Sung Geun) hastily married Yeong Ran to block Sun Young and her brother Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min)—both of whom had been eyeing his wealth. Following the marriage, most of the shares were transferred to Yeong Ran. When Yeong Ran suddenly disappears, Sun Young’s fury reaches its peak.

In the upcoming episode, Ga Sun Young begins an intense search for her new stepmother Kim Yeong Ran. In the newly released stills, Sun Young’s sharp, merciless gaze pierces through her legal team as she strategizes to locate the missing Yeong Ran and reclaim her fortune. She even proposes a bold idea—using media manipulation to sway public opinion—marking the start of the inheritance war.

Relentless and resourceful, Sun Young is determined to leverage her wealth and power to track down Yeong Ran. Yet, with Yeong Ran equally determined to escape her harsh past, a tense battle of wills between stepmother and stepdaughter looms large.

As the cold-blooded pursuit by the Ga siblings intensifies, viewers are left wondering—will Kim Yeong Ran manage to survive the tightening noose and endure the next three months unscathed?

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” will air on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)