Watch: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, And More Come Together With Perfect Chemistry For “Spirit Fingers” Script Reading

The upcoming drama “Spirit Fingers” has unveiled photos from its first script reading!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

The script reading was attended by director Lee Cheol Ha, writers Jung Yoon Jung and Jung Yi Ji, along with the main cast.

Park Ji Hu plays Song Woo Yeon, the timid yet radiant “Baby Blue Finger” who shines the brightest when she’s drawing. Park Ji Hu portrayed the quiet yet profound journey of a girl searching for her own color—perfectly embodying the very essence of Woo Yeon that fans of the original webtoon had long awaited.

Cho Jun Young plays the self-loving and exuberant “Red Finger” Nam Ki Jung. At the script reading, he filled the atmosphere with infectious energy and rhythm.

Choi Bomin takes on the role of Goo Seon Ho, the handsome and athletic “Blue Finger” who hides a quiet loneliness. His transformation into a warm, thoughtful character—completely opposite to Ki Jung’s fiery personality—promises to stir viewers’ hearts.

Appearing with mint-colored hair, Park Yoo Na flawlessly embodied Nam Geu Rin (“Mint Finger”), a figure who offers comforting advice to lost youths. Her bright energy and grounded presence perfectly captured her role as the group’s “self-esteem mentor.”

The rest of the cast also brought color and life to the scene: Kwon So Hyun as the cheerful and lovable “Pink Finger” Jin Bun Hong; Kim Seul Gi as the quirky and witty “Black Finger” Go Taeng Ja; Lee Jin Hyuk as the reliable and charismatic “Khaki Finger” Kwon Hyuk; and Im Chul Soo as the humorous and easygoing “Brown Finger” Jang Dong Gun.

Adding more layers of tension and excitement, Cha Woo Min joined as Nam Ki Jung’s friend Byun Tae Seon, while Kang Hye Won appeared as Ahn Ye Rim, Song Woo Yeon’s romantic rival.

After the reading, Park Ji Hu expressed her excitement, saying, “It really hit me how fun the script is.” Cho Jun Young added, “Every character has a distinct color and personality. I’m looking forward to the mix of comedy, chemistry, and romance.” Choi Bomin shared, “It truly feels like the real ‘Spirit Fingers’ members have come together,” while Park Yoo Na confidently remarked, “Our chemistry is a perfect score!”

Watch the script reading video below!

“Spirit Fingers” will premiere on TVING on October 29.

