Watch: Lee Jung Jae Trembles In Fear After Chaotic First Encounter With Lim Ji Yeon In New Rom-Com “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has dropped a fun new teaser!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

The teaser kicks off with a flustered Hyun Joon pointing accusingly at Jung Shin, shouting, “Are you even a real journalist?!” before waving her business card and exclaiming, “This is fake, isn’t it?” His outburst leaves Jung Shin completely baffled as she stammers back, “Huh?”

Then comes the hilarious reveal behind the chaos: while Hyun Joon is inside what looks like a posh hotel restroom, Jung Shin—dressed to kill in a striking red gown—suddenly storms into his cubicle. Without warning, she tells him to be quiet, kicks off her heels, and literally climbs on top of him—stepping on his shoulders and even his head—to reach the ceiling in what looks like a secret mission.

As Hyun Joon trembles in disbelief, Jung Shin’s chilling narration cuts in, “If you ever show up in front of me again because of this… you’ll realize the articles I’ve written so far were nothing extreme at all.”

Her ominous words—and his terrified reaction—set the tone for the pair’s hilarious cat-and-dog dynamic, hinting at the chaotic chemistry to come.

Watch the teaser below!

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

