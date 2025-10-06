Bae Hyeon Seong And Lee Re Pretend To Be Newlyweds For Their Second Undercover Mission In “Shin’s Project”

Bae Hyeon Seong and Lee Re are teaming up for their second undercover couple mission in tonight’s episode of “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

Under Mr. Shin’s special order, Jo Philip and Lee Si On had previously disguised themselves as a sweet couple to track down a real estate scammer couple. During the mission, they successfully uncovered key evidence that the criminals were preparing to flee, flawlessly completing their first operation and proving their chemistry as partners.

Now, the two are tasked with taking their disguise a step further—posing as newlyweds searching for their first home.

The newly released stills show Jo Philip and Lee Si On slipping more naturally into their roles. Initially looking awkward as they enter a real estate office, the two soon appear convincingly like a newlywed couple house-hunting together—showcasing their seamless teamwork and hinting at a smooth operation ahead.

Find out more about their second undercover mission in the next episode of “Shin’s Project,” airing on October 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)