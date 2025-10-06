Watch: Former Rivals Park Jin Joo And Jeon Seong Woo Reunite As Single Parents Turned Co-Parents In “Mission: The Birthday Invitation”

Park Jin Joo and Jeon Seong Woo are teaming up for a heartwarming co-parenting mission in tvN’s upcoming drama “Mission: The Birthday Invitation”!

“Mission: The Birthday Invitation” tells the story of Park Ki Joon (Jeon Seong Woo), a single working dad who suddenly finds himself divorced and struggling to raise his daughter alone. One day, he unexpectedly reunites with his former subordinate Seo Hee Jin (Park Jin Joo) in front of his daughter’s kindergarten—only now, she’s “his daughter’s friend’s mom.” When Ki Joon’s daughter asks him to get an invitation to Hee Jin’s son’s birthday party, it sets off a heartfelt and humorous tale of role reversals, healing, and growth.

Jeon Seong Woo stars as Park Ki Joon, a well-meaning but clumsy rookie dad, while Park Jin Joo transforms into Seo Hee Jin, a seasoned single mom with seven years of parenting experience. Once bitter workplace rivals, the two are brought back together five years later—this time as the parents of two kids who’ve become close friends—igniting a new kind of chemistry filled with sharp banter and reluctant teamwork.

The newly released teaser captures the beginning of their “reversed power dynamic” co-parenting project. Once Hee Jin’s boss who fired her, Ki Joon now finds himself awkwardly learning from her. When he tries to apologize for their past and asks for an invitation to her son’s birthday party, Hee Jin coldly retorts, “Just tell Se Na and Ji Min they’re Romeo and Juliet,” shutting him down.

Still determined to make his daughter happy, Ki Joon sets out to win Hee Jin’s favor—helping her with grocery shopping, restaurant prep, and later visits the market with Hee Jin to buy a dress for his daughter and even learns how to braid hair for the first time under her guidance. Through Hee Jin’s crash course in parenting, Ki Joon slowly transforms from a clumsy beginner into a more confident, capable dad.

Eventually, Ki Joon admits, “Thanks to you, I think I’m finally starting to understand Se Na,” signaling a thaw in their once-frosty relationship. As their lingering misunderstandings begin to unravel, a new, delicate tension starts to form—leaving viewers eager to see how their reversed roles and shared parenting journey will continue to evolve.

“Mission: The Birthday Invitation” will premiere on October 8 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

