An Yu Jin, Kim Ji Hun, Jun So Min, And More Unravel A Chilling Casino Murder In “Crime Scene Zero” Finale

Netflix’s mystery game variety show “Crime Scene Zero” has unveiled new stills ahead of the release of its final two episodes!

“Crime Scene” is Korea’s first RPG (Role-Playing Game) variety program where players become both suspects and detectives in a race to uncover the hidden culprit among them. The new season, “Crime Scene Zero,” stars veteran players Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hun, and IVE’s An Yu Jin, with a rotating guest joining each episode to keep the game unpredictable.

The final chapters—Episodes 9 and 10—center on the “Casino Godfather Murder Case.” The newly unveiled stills capture the glitz and glamour of a casino’s first-anniversary party that suddenly turns into the chilling backdrop of a murder.

With every participant shrouded in suspicion, the players dive into intense rounds of deduction and psychological warfare to expose the truth behind the meticulously planned crime. Jun So Min, taking on the role of an ambitious exhibit director, is expected to shine in the finale with her razor-sharp wit and commanding charisma.

Producer Yoon Hyun Joon shared, “The casino episode is a powerful one right from the first scene, blending inventive storytelling with shocking twists. Viewers will also have fun unraveling its hidden layers of meaning.”

Episodes 9 and 10 of “Crime Scene Zero” will be released on October 7 at 4 p.m. KST.

Source (1)