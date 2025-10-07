Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, And More Celebrate 'Boss' Surpassing 1 Million Moviegoers

The film “Boss” has officially surpassed 1 million moviegoers!

On October 7, the Korean Film Council officially announced that “Boss” had surpassed 1 million moviegoers. The film first hit theaters on October 3, meaning that it took less than five days to hit the 1 million mark.

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

Dominating the box office throughout the Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holiday season, “Boss” now holds the record as the fastest Korean film released in October to hit the 1 million mark since the pandemic.

To celebrate the milestone, stars Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, Park Ji Hwan, Lee Kyu Hyung, and more gathered for a cheerful photo with balloons—commemorating their film’s success.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Boss”!

