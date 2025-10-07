Jung So Min Pulls Out All The Stops To Win Choi Woo Shik’s Sympathy In “Would You Marry Me”

Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min find themselves face-to-face at the negotiation table in the upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

In the newly released stills, Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, and Mary, a struggling designer, sit across from each other at a tense negotiation table. Coming together for a business meeting, Woo Joo remains calm and unreadable—his arms crossed and eyes fixed on the contract before him. Even as Mary pleads her case with growing urgency, his stoic composure and almost stone-faced demeanor fill the room with tension.

Meanwhile, true to her resourceful nature as a self-made small business owner, Mary uses every negotiation trick she knows. With teary eyes, she lays bare her struggles and even shows a small injury on her arm in an attempt to win Woo Joo’s sympathy. Refusing to let this rare opportunity slip away, Mary throws herself wholeheartedly into the make-or-break negotiation—leaving viewers eager to see the outcome of her heartfelt efforts.

The production team shared, “Through an unexpected business connection, Mary seizes a golden opportunity with Woo Joo—and she’s using every persuasive trick to stir his heart. Stay tuned to see what kind of deal unfolds between Woo Joo and Mary, and how their witty back-and-forth chemistry will light up the screen.”

“Would You Marry Me” will premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

