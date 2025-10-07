Jeon Yeo Been’s First Day As Kindergarten Teacher Draws Jin Young’s Disapproval In “Ms. Incognito”

Kindergarten teacher Jeon Yeo Been is about to take on her first class in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a new crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Previously, Kim Yeong Ran began working at a kindergarten under her alias Bu Se Mi. Although she initially won over principal Lee Mi Seon (Seo Jae Hee) with her stellar credentials and composed demeanor, her fake identity was soon exposed, throwing her into crisis. To protect herself, Yeong Ran convinced Mi Seon to keep her secret by promising to help save the struggling kindergarten.

Now, continuing her double life as teacher Bu Se Mi, Yeong Ran kicks off her first day with an unexpected lesson—self-defense. The newly released stills capture the chaos of her lively yet disastrous debut class, as she enthusiastically demonstrates moves using dinosaur balloons, only to frighten the children and make them cry. Her overzealous teaching quickly draws the attention of the entire staff, including Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) and Lee Mi Seon, who rush in to manage the situation.

An awkward tension lingers as Dong Min shoots Yeong Ran a disapproving look while she avoids his gaze in embarrassment. As both a PE teacher and a parent of one of the children, Dong Min can’t help but stay wary of her—and his growing suspicion only deepens the rift between them.

With Yeong Ran’s chaotic first class ending in tears, viewers are eager to see what new trouble her uneasy relationship with Dong Min will spark in their small, close-knit village.

To find out, catch the next episode of “Ms. Incognito” on October 7 at 10 p.m. KST!

