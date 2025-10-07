Bae Hyeon Seong’s Emotional Meeting With Kim Hee Jung Creates Rift With Lee Re In “Shin’s Project”

A wave of tension is set to shake up Bae Hyeon Seong and Lee Re’s relationship in “Shin’s Project.”

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

As time goes on, Jo Philip and Lee Si On grew closer, evolving from their initially awkward meeting into trusted partners. Whether managing the restaurant or joining Mr. Shin in negotiation missions, the two have now developed a strong sense of teamwork and mutual trust. As they began to care for one another, subtle romantic tension started to bloom.

However, the newly released stills hint at an unexpected turn. Jo Philip is seen sitting across from Mo Seon Mi (Kim Hee Jung) at the restaurant, listening intently as she tearfully confides in him. Given that Jo Philip has never been seen with a female acquaintance before, the emotional atmosphere of their meeting raises questions about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Lee Si On’s icy gaze from across the room speaks volumes. Her cold, distant expression toward Jo Philip suggests a brewing storm between the two, leaving viewers anxious about the shift in their dynamic.

Adding to the intrigue, fellow shop owners Kwon Chil Bong (Woo Hyun) and Jang Tong Woo (Jo Hyun Sik) are seen reacting in shock to unexpected news. As the sight of Jo Philip and Mo Seon Mi fuels the imagination of the shop owners, all eyes are on what secrets lie behind their meeting—and how this encounter will change the relationship between Jo Philip and Lee Si On.

Find out in the next episode of “Shin’s Project,” airing on October 7 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)