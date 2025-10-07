SEVENTEEN And Yves To Feature On PinkPantheress's New Remix Album 'Fancy Some More?'

Both SEVENTEEN and Yves have teamed up with PinkPantheress for her upcoming remix album!

On October 6, PinkPantheress revealed the star-studded list of artists who will be featured on her new “Fancy That” remix album. Entitled “Fancy Some More?”, the album will remix the British singer-songwriter’s recent mixtape “Fancy That” and is due out on October 10.

Both SEVENTEEN and Yves were among the artists on the list, which also includes names like Kylie Minogue, Anitta, Zara Larsson, Bladee, Jade, and more.

Check out the full list in PinkPantheress’s announcement video below!