Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Spends 6th Week In Top 40 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts!

On October 7 local time, Billboard revealed that Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” was now spending its sixth consecutive week in the top 40 of the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “KARMA,” which originally debuted at No. 1, took No. 34 on this week’s chart.

“KARMA” also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the sixth week in a row, in addition to sweeping the No. 5 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ title track “CEREMONY” came in at No. 9 in its sixth week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Finally, Stray Kids ranked No. 26 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 111th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!