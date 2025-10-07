TWICE's 'THIS IS FOR' Becomes Their Longest-Charting Album Yet On Billboard 200

TWICE has set a personal record on the Billboard 200 with their latest album!

On October 7 local time, Billboard revealed that TWICE’s full-length album “THIS IS FOR” was now spending its 12th consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on October 11, “THIS IS FOR” held relatively steady at No. 180.

“THIS IS FOR” has now become TWICE’s longest-charting album yet on the Billboard 200, overtaking their 2023 mini album “READY TO BE” (which spent a total of 11 non-consecutive weeks on the chart).

Meanwhile, “THIS IS FOR” stayed strong at No. 32 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 36 on the Top Album Sales chart in its 12th week on both charts.

Finally, TWICE extended their own record as the longest-charting female K-pop artist on Billboard’s Artist 100, climbing back up to No. 83 in their 63rd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to TWICE!