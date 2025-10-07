Jung Se Hyup Passes Away At Age Of 41, 10 Years After Winning Battle With Leukemia

Jung Se Hyup has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

On October 6, the comedian, who is best known for playing the dog character “Chow Chow” on SBS’s comedy show “People Looking for a Laugh,” unexpectedly passed away.

According to his acquaintances and industry sources, Jung Se Hyup was spending time with a friend when he suddenly experienced chest pain and difficulty breathing. Although he was rushed to a nearby emergency room, he ultimately passed away.

An acquaintance told SBS News, “After arriving at the emergency room, he was talking to the doctor when he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest. Although the medical staff immediately administered CPR and other emergency treatment, he was ultimately unable to recover.”

The news of Jung Se Hyup’s passing is all the more heartbreaking because 10 years ago, in 2015, the comedian was declared cured after a five-year battle with leukemia and undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

In April of last year, Jung Se Hyup returned to the comedy scene after a long hiatus by joining the popular KBS show “Gag Concert.”

We offer our deepest condolences to Jung Se Hyup’s friends and family during this painful time. May he rest in peace.

