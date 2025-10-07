HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Overtakes TLC's 'Waterfalls' To Become Girl Group Song With 2nd Longest No. 1 Run On Billboard Hot 100

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack topped both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 this week!

For the second time since its release, “KPop Demon Hunters” claimed the No. 1 spot on both charts simultaneously: the soundtrack returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” has now topped the Hot 100 for a total of eight weeks, overtaking TLC’s 1995 hit “Waterfalls” to become the girl group song with the second-longest run at No. 1 in the history of the chart. (The only song by an all-female group to spend more weeks at No. 1 is Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I,” which topped the chart for a total of 11 weeks in 2000 and 2001.)

Notably, “Golden” has also tied the record for the eight-longest No. 1 run of any song from a movie on the Hot 100.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “Golden” racked up 32.3 million official streams, 38.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 6,000 sales in the United States from September 26 to October 2.

“Golden” also returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling song of the week in the United States, in addition to remaining No. 1 on the Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. chart, and Streaming Songs chart.

Meanwhile, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack climbed back up to No. 4 on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart, meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Finally, “Golden” soared to new heights on U.S. radio this week, reaching a new peak of No. 4 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart (which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States). “Golden” also climbed to a new peak of No. 8 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart (which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all musical genres), marking the highest ranking ever achieved by an animated artist.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

