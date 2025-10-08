Eugene Makes Heart-Wrenching Public Apology In The Pouring Rain In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has teased a dramatic twist ahead of tonight’s episode!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon tore up the divorce papers in front of Hyun Min Chul, declaring the start of her fierce counterattack. She also confronted her husband and his close aide Shin Hye Rin (Lee Min Young) after discovering their involvement in a scheme using a school violence video involving Soo Yeon’s estranged half-brother Cha Jung Yeon (Do Yu), whom she hated the most, and her daughter Hyun Ji Yoo (Park Seo Kyung).

In the newly released stills, Cha Soo Yeon kneels in the pouring rain to beg for forgiveness—a powerful and emotional scene that marks the beginning of her attempt to regain the public’s trust.

Stepping out of her house to face protestors from her fan club, Soo Yeon refuses even the umbrella offered by her housekeeper and kneels on the ground, drenched to the bone, as she pours her heart out in a desperate plea for forgiveness.

Will Cha Soo Yeon be able to regain the support of her fans? And what drives her to make such a dramatic public apology?

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 8 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Source (1)