Choi Woo Shik Exudes Office Charisma As Bakery Heir And Marketing Team Leader In “Would You Marry Me”

Choi Woo Shik has raised anticipation for SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” with his flawless office look!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

Kim Woo Joo is the fourth-generation heir of the nation’s first-ever bakery Myungsoondang and a strong candidate to inherit the family business. After earning his MBA and gaining practical experience at a New York consulting firm, he joins Myungsoondang as the marketing team leader—ready to prove himself as a capable successor.

In newly released stills, Woo Joo’s sleek work attire instantly draws attention. Dressed in an oversized suit that accentuates his tall frame, he exudes effortless sophistication. Pairing a crisp white T-shirt with neutral-toned suits in beige and black, he showcases a chic and modern sense of style.

As he greets the marketing team, introduced by his uncle-in-law Jang Han Goo (Kim Young Min), the CFO of Myungsoondang, Woo Joo flaunts a relaxed smile. Completely at ease on his first day, Woo Joo radiates the confidence and poise of someone who’s more than ready to take on his new role.

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

