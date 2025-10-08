Jeon Seong Woo And Park Jin Joo Exchange Warm Smiles During Their Children’s School Play In “Mission: The Birthday Invitation”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mission: The Birthday Invitation” has teased a subtle shift in the relationship between Jeon Seong Woo and Park Jin Joo!

“Mission: The Birthday Invitation” tells the story of Park Ki Joon (Jeon Seong Woo), a single working dad who suddenly finds himself divorced and struggling to raise his daughter alone. One day, he unexpectedly reunites with his former subordinate Seo Hee Jin (Park Jin Joo) in front of his daughter’s kindergarten—only now, she’s “his daughter’s friend’s mom.” When Ki Joon’s daughter asks him to get an invitation to Hee Jin’s son’s birthday party, it sets off a heartfelt and humorous tale of role reversals, healing, and growth.

In the newly released stills, Ki Joon and Hee Jin are seated side by side, smiling brightly in a cozy and heartwarming moment together. The two attend a school play of “Romeo and Juliet,” starring their children Se Na and Ji Min. Hee Jin can’t hide her excitement as she eagerly records her son’s performance on her phone, her affectionate smile radiating warmth. Watching both kids on stage, Ki Joon also can’t help but smile.

One particular still captures the fleeting moment when their eyes meet—a glance charged with a hint of unspoken chemistry. The gentle warmth in their expressions hints at a change in their feelings toward one another. Once workplace rivals, the two now seem to be bridging the emotional distance between them, leaving viewers curious to see how their relationship will continue to evolve.

“Mission: The Birthday Invitation” will premiere on October 8 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

