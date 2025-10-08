Ji Hyun Woo And Lee Min Young’s Trust Shatters Amid Explosive Confrontation In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has shared a glimpse of the fiery face-off between Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Min Young!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Hyun Min Chul sternly warned his chief secretary Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) over the leaked school violence video involving his daughter Hyun Ji Yoo (Park Seo Kyung). Growing suspicious of Hae Rin’s involvement, Min Chul called her directly, asking, “Were you involved in the video leak?” before coldly admonishing, “You’re not to act or make decisions on your own.”

In tonight’s episode, Hyun Min Chul and Shin Hye Rin’s relationship will reach a breaking point in a tense confrontation that overturns all the trust and loyalty they once shared. In the newly released stills, the two face each other in an icy standoff—Min Chul’s furious glare cutting through the air as he lashes out, while Hae Rin fights back with trembling eyes and tears welling up, refusing to back down.

As their emotions clash with no room for retreat, how will this explosive confrontation end? And what will it mean for the power dynamic between them?

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 8 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

