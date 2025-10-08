TWICE To Headline 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

TWICE will be taking the stage at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

On October 8 local time, Billboard announced that TWICE would be headlining the famous annual event in New York alongside Karol G, Madison Beer, and Missy Elliott.

In a joint statement, Nayeon, Momo, Tzuyu, and Jihyo remarked, “We’re so thankful to Victoria’s Secret for including us in this unforgettable event ahead of our 2026 world tour across North America, Europe, and the UK. We can’t wait to keep connecting with ONCE [TWICE’s fans] all over the world.”

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will stream live from New York City on October 15 at 7 p.m. ET, with the performers joining supermodels on the runway “to celebrate the intersection of music, fashion, and empowerment.”

Are you excited to see TWICE rock the runway at this year’s show?

