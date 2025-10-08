'KPop Demon Hunters' Soundtrack + 5 Of Its Songs Certified RIAA Platinum In U.S.

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack is more than “Golden”—it’s now officially platinum!

On October 8 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded the soundtrack to the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” an official platinum certification for over 1 million units sold in the United States.

Additionally, five songs from the soundtrack received official certifications from the RIAA as singles. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” was certified double platinum for selling over 2 million units in the United States, while HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” and “What It Sounds Like,” along with Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol,” all went platinum after selling over 1 million units each.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!