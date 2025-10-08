Here Are The K-Pop Songs That Made Rolling Stone's List Of 'The 250 Greatest Songs Of The 21st Century So Far'

Rolling Stone’s list of “The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far” is out, and several K-pop songs made the cut!

With the first quarter of the 21st century winding to a close, the American magazine has published a list of what it considers the 250 greatest songs to be released thus far in the 21st century.

Explaining their philosophy in compiling the list, which spans a wide array of genres, Rolling Stone described it as “a wide-ranging mix of different styles, different beats, different voices. Some of these songs are are universally beloved hits; others are influential cult classics. But this list sets out to capture the full chaotic glory of 21st-century music, one song at a time.”

Rolling Stone also noted, “It’s a list of songs, not artists, so we mostly avoided repeating multiple tunes by the same performer.”

Check out the four K-pop songs that made the list below!

Jon Dolan wrote, “A moment of stark vulnerability that became a signature song for one of the century’s biggest pop acts, ‘Spring Day’ turned personal grief into a surging, triumphal power ballad… its sense of resilience and hope wrought from loss has a transcendent feel, soon to be mirrored in the band’s global takeover. BTS would have bigger crossover hits around the world, but few songs approach the gathering power of their music like this one.”

142. BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Maura Johnston wrote, “K-pop exploded in the U.S. during the 2010s, and few songs sound the way that insurgency felt as much as ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU,’ a 2018 track from the superstar girlband BLACKPINK. Fueled by whirling trap snares and glitching synths, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ showcases all four of the group’s members in thrilling fashion.”

170. Girls’ Generation’s “Gee”

Jae-Ha Kim wrote, “Not long after Girls’ Generation debuted in 2007, South Koreans gave them the honorific title of the Nation’s Girl Group. Their deliciously chaotic pop single ‘Gee’ personifies aegyo—or the use of cute, childlike mannerisms to charm others. Snare drums and Eighties-era synths complement the song’s slumber-party vibe, creating up a hopped-up earworm from start to finish… Cute boys will come and go, but Girls’ Generation is forever!”

Jae-Ha Kim wrote, “A song so addictive that it enticed (what seemed like) the entire South Korean military to dance to it on TikTok, ‘Hype Boy’ celebrates youth culture and crushes with infectious charm. NewJeans member Hanni, then 17, co-wrote the lyrics, adding age-appropriate angst and authenticity. ‘Hype Boy’ sounds fresh and modern, while also giving off a low-fi retro vibe.”

Congratulations to all of the artists who made the list!

