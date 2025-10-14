5 BL Dramas With Cozy Fall Vibes To Welcome The Autumn Season

The ber months are finally upon us, and that doesn’t just mean pumpkin spice lattes, sweaters, falling leaves, and rainy days. It also means it’s prime time to cozy up with warm and comforting shows before the transition to thrillers and horror during the spooky season (if that’s your thing).

With whimsical autumn scenery and feel-good storylines, these five BL dramas are the perfect autumnal watch. There’s no better time than now to give BL a try if you aren’t already a devotee.

Warning: Light plot spoilers!

1. “Blossom Campus”

“Blossom Campus” has some of the prettiest autumn scenery you’ll ever see in a BL, and it’s the perfect setting for the lighthearted romance story between two university students, a transfer named Kim Min Jae (Son Byeong Hoon) and an athlete, Yoon Chan (Choi Dong Ho).

Min Jae and Yoon Chan have quite different personalities and little in common, except for one similarity that brings them together: they’re both very much lacking in the friend department. Literally, they both have zero friends.

Min Jae spends most of his time working part-time jobs, including at the library (a setting that also feels very on-season). He’s fine with focusing on work and school without worrying about friendships.

On the other hand, Yoon Chan is set on making a friend, and Min Jae is his target. Once Yoon Chan’s persistence and smiley personality start to get through to Min Jae, they realize that what is going on between them might not be friendship at all.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This one is a comforting and lighthearted show that’s really great for in between the heavier stuff or when you just want to turn your brain off for a while. A show without an overly serious or deep plot has its perks!

For another adorable college romance, try “Love Class” too:

A minor misunderstanding spins out of control in Japanese BL drama “My Love Mix-Up!” hence the very on-brand name. When carefree high schooler Aoki Sota (Michieda Shunsuke) borrows a seemingly harmless eraser from his desk mate Hashimoto Mio (Fukumoto Riko), his carefree life becomes anything but carefree.

On this borrowed eraser, Aoki sees another boy’s name written, and his worst fears are confirmed. Hashimoto, who is in fact his secret crush, has a crush on another student, and that student is Ida Kousuke (Meguro Ren). To make matters worse, Ida accidentally sees this eraser and thinks it belongs to Aoki.

To protect his own crush, Aoki is forced to go along with Ida’s assumption. Besides the inevitable embarrassment, Aoki thinks he will just have to stomach a rejection from Ida and move on, but it turns out Ida is willing to give the idea of them a chance—talk about a plot twist.

A complicated and totally hilarious situation begins in which Aoki is stuck in a love triangle, and he’s the only one aware. Set in the crisp autumn time, Aoki must navigate his feelings and an accumulating list of misunderstandings amid the pressures of a school play and a class camping trip.

Why it’s worth the watch:

There is not a single bad nor evil character in this. Not one! It is pure fluff, goofiness, and warmth. Though the whole foundation of this show is built on misunderstandings, it is always funny and never drawn out. There are some decent life lessons in there too, like being careful who you lend your eraser to.

Start watching “My Love Mix-Up!” now:

Another must-watch autumnal BL drama is “The On1y One” from Taiwan. Sheng Wang (Liu Dong Qin) transfers to a new high school and meets the serious Jiang Tian (Benjamin Tsang), a talented student, who, unless provoked, tends to stick to himself. Sheng Wang, also a successful student, is assigned to be a desk mate with Jiang Tian.

From day one, the two have almost natural beef with each other like bickering siblings. This surprisingly comes true when they go home and learn their parents have remarried, and they are now expected to live with each other as a family.

Despite being standoffish in the beginning, the two share a lot in common, including the family and home situation that they’ve been put into. From nights studying together at home to raking the leaves together outside the school, they gradually get to know each other beyond their first impressions.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Everything about “The On1y One” screams coziness and nostalgia. Set largely in the autumn time, the rainy scenes, greenery, and crisp leaves really fit the sweet and simple romance between Sheng Wang and Jiang Tian. It’s clear a lot of thought went into the set and cinematography of this one, so it’s a pleasure to watch.

Start watching “The On1y One” now:

4. “Mr. Sahara & Toki-Kun”

In “Mr. Sahara & Toki-Kun,” an unexpected romance blooms between a teacher and a high schooler as the trees take on their fall colors.

Toki Kanade (Hachimura Rintaro) looks like your typical delinquent student: he sports blonde-dyed hair and black earrings and is always getting into fights (and always the one winning them). But his hard persona disappears when he meets Mr. Sahara (Kizu Takumi).

Another case of getting into trouble leads Toki to meet Mr. Sahara, who is kind to Toki despite how others see him. Immediately inspired and enamored by Mr. Sahara, Toki’s determined to avoid fights, get his grades up, and give his all in school activities, from the school play to sports day. Secretly, Toki also hopes to get Mr. Sahara’s attention.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This is a feel-good, often cheesy rom-com that’s a quick and easy watch. It takes place in autumn, and the cinematography is once again just gorgeous. The story overall has a warm feeling that really comes through the screen.

If you enjoyed “Love Class,” you’ll probably enjoy the stand-alone sequel “Love Class 2” just as much. Both are great in their own ways, but the second installment definitely wins when it comes to a bigger focus on fall. There’s also the bonus of having three main couples instead of just one.

The first storyline is that of Lee Hyun (Jeon Min Wook) and Kim An (Kim Yong Seok), and there’s a little mystery in this one. During high school, Kim An tutored Lee Hyun and helped him through a hard time, but just as they started to develop feelings, Kim An disappeared. Lee Hyun has been waiting to reconnect with Kim An ever since, and when he spots him on campus, he’s determined not to let him go this time. But Kim An is somehow different from before.

The second romance is between a no-nonsense teaching assistant named Kim Sung Min (Jung Woo Jae) and a cheeky student named Yoo Joo Hyuk (An Jeong Gyun). The two accidentally meet during a silly case of mistaken identity, which makes Joo Hyuk interested in pursuing Sung Min. Sung Min doesn’t have any interest in getting close to a student he barely knows, but Joo Hyuk isn’t giving up without a fight.

The last story is a friends-to-lovers scenario between Oh Min Woo (Woo Hyo Won) and Shin Ma Ru (Lee Kwang Hee). Min Woo has had a secret crush on his best friend for what feels like forever, but Ma Ru hasn’t got a clue. As Ma Ru continues to intervene in Min Woo’s life under the veil of friendship, it’s finally time for Min Woo to decide between telling the truth and risking their friendship or moving on.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The norm in most short BL dramas like this is one lead couple, occasionally two. This one has three, and it’s hard to choose a favorite because they are all different and interesting. This one starts in the fall, but the final episodes dip into Christmas time, so if you’re in the understandable battle between loving autumn or winter more, this gives you a bit of both.

Start watching “Love Class 2” now:

What shows are on your watch list this fall? Are any of your favorites on this list?

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Revenged Love,” “My Bias is Showing?!,” “Khemjira,” “My Secret Vampire,” “Stay By My Side After the Rain Starts,” “Love Carved in the Moonlight,” and “Kill to Love.”

Looking forward to: “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “Me and Thee,” “The Love Matter,” and “Papa and Daddy’s Home Cooking.”