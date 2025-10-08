Watch: Jung Jinyoung's Heart Rate Alarm Goes Off While Filming Scene With Jeon Yeo Been For 'Ms. Incognito'

“Ms. Incognito” has shared a hilarious glimpse behind the scenes of Episodes 3 and 4!

“Ms. Incognito” is a new crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Towards the end of the newly released making-of video, Jeon Yeo Been and Jung Jinyoung are shown filming a scene in which their characters get unexpectedly close and then wind up flustered at their physical proximity.

When Jeon Yeo Been grabs Jung Jinyoung’s shoulders and leans in close, an alarm on his smartwatch suddenly goes off. Confused, Jeon Yeo Been backs away, and Jung Jinyoung checks his watch—only to learn that the alarm is because of a spike in his heart rate.

As everyone bursts out laughing, Jeon Yeo Been jokes, “Wow, even his heart is acting! He’s amazing.”

The two stars then attempt to film the scene again, but sure enough, Jung Jinyoung’s heart rate alarm goes off a second time, leading to embarrassed laughter from both actors. Jung Jinyoung asks the staff with a sheepish smile, “Can’t you turn this off?”

Fortunately, the next take is a success, though there are still many amusing bloopers ahead as they film the rest of the scene.

Check out the full behind-the-scenes video below! (The scene where Jung Jinyoung’s heart rate alarm goes off begins at 5:23 in the video.)

