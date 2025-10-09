Lee Sun Bin’s Blossoming Romance With Kim Young Dae Sparks Conflict At The Office In “To The Moon”

MBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “To the Moon” is turning up the tension at the office!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Previously, Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) finally acknowledged their feelings for each other and began a heart-fluttering romance—but their budding relationship soon faced an unexpected obstacle. After a photo of the couple under cherry blossoms spread across the company’s intranet, the pair was caught alone together in an elevator by colleagues from the marketing team, setting the stage for mounting tension in the episodes to come.

Newly released stills show Jung Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo enjoying time together outside of work, including a sweet movie date that highlights their growing affection. However, back at the office, Da Hae becomes the subject of gossip among coworkers in the cafeteria, hinting at looming trouble for the pair.

Moreover, in the upcoming episode, Da Hae’s situation grows even more complicated when a series of incidents puts her at odds with her team leader, Go Dae Young (Eum Moon Suk). Summoned by the HR department, she becomes embroiled in workplace conflict. One still captures Da Hae breaking down in front of her boss, raising questions about what could have pushed her to tears.

The next episode of “To the Moon” airs on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

