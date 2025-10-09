Choi Woo Shik Is Left Speechless By Drunk Jung So Min In Their Fateful First Meeting In “Would You Marry Me”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has revealed the fateful first encounter of Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

The newly released stills capture Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary’s unforgettable first meeting: a tipsy Mary and a bewildered Woo Joo, setting the stage for a chaotic yet fateful encounter.

With her disheveled hair, flushed cheeks, and unfocused gaze, Mary is clearly intoxicated as she stumbles forward, reaching out a hand toward Woo Joo. Taken aback by the unexpected situation, Woo Joo can only stare at her wide-eyed in confusion.

In another still, Mary bursts into tears on the street, completely overwhelmed by emotion. Woo Joo, visibly startled, awkwardly keeps his distance, as if trying to escape the situation.

What could have driven Mary to tears in the middle of the street—and how will this hilariously awkward first meeting mark the beginning of her and Woo Joo’s unconventional romance?

“Would You Marry Me” will premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

