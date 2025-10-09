Eugene And Lee Min Young’s Explosive Past Confrontation Reveals The Roots Of Their Rivalry In “First Lady”

MBN’s “First Lady” has unveiled a glimpse of Eugene and Lee Min Young’s tense confrontation from 15 years ago!

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Soo Yeon turned the tide of public opinion by exposing Hyun Min Chul’s affair and kneeling in front of her fan club to issue a heartfelt apology, marking the start of an all-out war. Meanwhile, Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) was cut off by Hyun Min Chul and forced to leave the presidential transition committee after it was revealed that she had used his daughter Hyun Ji Yoo’s (Park Seo Kyung) school violence video for her own gain.

The newly released stills depict a flashback scene that takes viewers 15 years into the past—showing a charged, private confrontation between Cha Soo Yeon and Shin Hae Rin in a hospital corridor. The scene depicts Cha Soo Yeon and Shin Hae Rin facing each other outside the hospital room of Hyun Min Chul, who was injured in the Ha Sung chemical plant fire.

Cha Soo Yeon exudes icy charisma as she delivers her words with precision and power, while Shin Hae Rin looks shaken, her eyes filled with confusion and disbelief. When Hae Rin attempts to respond, Soo Yeon sharply cuts her off with a firm and final tone, leaving viewers curious about the secret conversation that took place between the two women 15 years ago—and how it connects to their fierce present-day rivalry.

The next episode of “First Lady” airs on October 9 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

