Park Seo Ham Points His Sword At Rowoon As Friendship Fractures In “The Murky Stream”

Disney+’s original historical series “The Murky Stream” has teased mounting tension between Rowoon and Park Seo Ham.

Set in a lawless Joseon era where the once-clear Gyeong River has turned into a murky stream, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue; Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise and righteous youngest daughter of Joseon’s top merchant; and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.

Spoilers

Earlier episodes revealed the touching backstory of Si Yool and Jeong Cheon, two childhood friends who grew up together and shared a bond as close as brothers.

However, the newly released stills capture a shocking moment under the dark night sky—Jeong Cheon pointing a sword at Si Yool’s throat—raising questions about what could have driven the two apart.

Gone are the tender gazes from their emotional reunion; instead, an icy tension fills the air. As Jeong Cheon shouts, “Did you run away just to become a rogue?” and attacks Si Yool, the hurt and betrayal in his eyes add emotional weight to their fractured friendship.

Meanwhile, Si Yool—who in the previous episode sought to reform the rogue world by convincing Park Mu Deok (Park Ji Hwan), now their leader, to live honorably—looks back at Jeong Cheon with a conflicted gaze. Can the two mend their friendship, or will their bond break beyond repair?

Episodes 6 and 7 of “The Murky Stream” will be released on October 10.

Watch Rowoon in “Matchmakers” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)