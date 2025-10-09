Xiumin Confirms Comeback Date With First Teaser For “Overdrop”

Xiumin is officially making his comeback with new music!

On October 10 at midnight KST, the EXO member revealed a teaser image for his upcoming digital single, along with its release date.

His new track “Overdrop” is set to drop on October 20 at 6 p.m. KST. This marks Xiumin’s first comeback in approximately eight months since the release of his previous mini album “Interview X.”

Check out the teaser for “Overdrop” below!

Are you excited for Xiumin’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

